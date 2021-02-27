Samsung has introduced a Galaxy A32 5G smartphone earlier this year. Now, it has brought an alternative version for LTE-only markets. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is official with Helio G80 and 64MP camera.

The biggest difference between the 4G and 5G variant is the chipset. The 4G variant has come with the Helio G80 chipset. The phone also has a new screen, an improved main camera and a better selfie shooter.

The phone has an Infinity-U display with a 6.4” Super AMOLED panel on the front with Full HD+ resolution. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The screen is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5 sheet.

The phone has a quad-camera setup at the back. The Galaxy A32 brings a 64MP main camera along with 8MP ultrawide units and a couple of 5MP sensors for depth and macro. Interestingly enough, the phone has come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support through the USB-C port. Moreover, the phone runs the One UI 3.1 out of the box, which is based on Android 11.

Until now, all the specs are quite vibrant. The only thing which I do not like about the phone is its memory capacity. The phone has 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Moreover, it is available in three colours, Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue. As far as its pricing is concerned, it will cost around $268 and $295 for both versions. The availability in other markets is not known yet. But it will soon be available in Pakistan.

