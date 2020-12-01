Samsung is working on high-end flagship devices, the Galaxy S21 series. The company is planning to bring the series earlier than its predecessors. However now, the company is working on the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. The phone has appeared in CAD renders by OnLeaks. The renders revealed key specs and design of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Appears in CAD Renders

According to the leaks, the Galaxy A32 5G will feature an Infinity-V display measuring 6.5″ diagonally. Additionally, the phone has a flat real panel with a glossy finish. The back of the phone is made up of plastic. Moreover, the phone will feature three cameras along with an LED flash and an unknown sensor.

Furthermore, the phone measures about 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1mm. Just like other phones by the company, the phone has a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button located on the right-side. On the right side, there are volume keys and the SIM card slot on the left side. At the bottom, there is a USB-C port along with a speaker, microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

This is all that we know so far about the phone. We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

