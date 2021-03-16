Tomorrow, Samsung is going to hold an unpacked event of a new line of Galaxy A-series phones. Alongside Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72, the company will launch the Samsung Galaxy A32.

The Galaxy A32 5G sports a SuperAMOLED panel and the size of the screen is 6.4” that refreshes at a smooth 90Hz, and produces a 1080P resolution. Underneath it, there is an optical fingerprint scanner. The outer shell of the phone is made out of glass, toughened with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back.

Samsung Galaxy A32 to Launch in Pakistan Tomorrow

The phone will be available in black, white, blue and violet colors. The phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 while the powerhouse is backed by a 5000 mAh battery that fast charges over 15W. The hardware runs on the OneUI 3.0, based on Android11, while 6GB of RAM handles the multi-tasking. Users will get 128GB of storage, expandable with a microSD card.

The upcoming phone will also come with the support for NFC and a trusty 3.5mm audio jack. The camera section of the phone has four lenses on the back, and one on the front. The main array has a 64MP f/1.8 wide lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 5MP depth and macro sensors. The expected price of the Galaxy A32 5G is between Rs. 47,000 and 49,999 PKR.

