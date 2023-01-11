Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 official renders leak before launch

Advertisement

Samsung is one of those brands after Apple, that gains public attention for coming up with some amazing devices. Currently, all of the attention was given to the upcoming Galaxy S23 flagship, however now we have received official looking renders from Evan Blass which belongs to upcoming Galaxy A series phones. Based on the rumors and leaks that we received in past, these two devices might be Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54. Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 official renders show how the device will actually look like.

These two are the Samsung key phones that we probably be looking in 2023 as they are all set to be launched on January 18.

The design and specifications of these devices were leaked last week, so we have idea of how they will actually look like.

Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 official renders

According to the rumors, A34 will continue the legacy of its predecessor and will bring almost the same specification with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and an Exynos 1280 chipset. Coming to the battery, the device will house 5,000 mAh battery and will support 25W charging. Coming to the camera department, a 48MP main shooter will be included. Other than this, phone will be powered by Android 13 with One UI 5 on top and is expected to retain the IP67 water resistance.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxt A54, the device will come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by yet-to-be-announced Exynos 1380 chipset. The device has some great camera quality since it houses a 50MP main camera, along with a 5,100 mAh battery with 25W charging and IP67 dust/water resistance.

