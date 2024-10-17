Samsung is already preparing to launch the Galaxy A36, which will succeed the Galaxy A35 released in March 2024. Recent reports reveal that Samsung has begun testing the Galaxy A36 using Android 15, suggesting the phone may hit the market after the release of the Galaxy S25 series in early 2025.

Benchmarking data from Geekbench shows that a prototype of the Galaxy A36 has gone through multiple performance tests, indicating Samsung is testing it with Android 15. Google officially launched Android 15 for Pixel devices just yesterday, but Samsung’s rollout of this software version will coincide with the launch of the Galaxy S25 lineup in January 2025. If the Galaxy A36 is set to run Android 15 from day one, it will likely arrive after the S25 launch.

Samsung Galaxy A36 Appears on Geekbench with Android 15 and New Chipset

The Galaxy A36 will benefit from Samsung’s new update policy, which promises six years of major Android updates. This is consistent with the company’s recent move to offer long-term support for mid-range devices, as seen with the lower-end Galaxy A16 5G. If the Galaxy A36 launches with Android 15 pre-installed, it could receive updates up to Android 21, providing exceptional longevity for a mid-range device.

In an interesting shift, Samsung appears to be moving away from its in-house Exynos processors for the Galaxy A36. While the Galaxy A35 comes with the Exynos 1380, the A36 will come with a Qualcomm processor. Benchmark results suggest it will feature either the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, based on the GPU performance. This change indicates Samsung may be experimenting with third-party chipsets to improve performance or address previous issues with Exynos processors.

The prototype tested on Geekbench had 6GB of RAM, but it is likely that Samsung will offer multiple memory configurations upon launch, as it typically does with its A-series devices. This flexibility will allow users to choose models that suit their budget and performance needs.

Given Samsung’s trend of incremental upgrades, the Galaxy A36 will offer improvements in battery life, camera performance, and display quality. If the device ships with Android 15, it could feature One UI 7, Samsung’s latest software skin, providing enhanced user experience with new customization options and performance tweaks.

The Galaxy A36 will be an affordable yet capable mid-range option, appealing to users who want long software support and decent hardware without spending a premium. While no official release date has been announced yet, the device is expected to launch sometime after the Galaxy S25 series in early 2025.

In summary, the Galaxy A36 seems poised to offer a solid combination of performance, longevity, and software support. With a shift to Qualcomm chipsets and Android 15 out of the box, Samsung is signalling a commitment to improving the user experience for its mid-range customers.