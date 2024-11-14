Samsung Galaxy A36 to Feature Enhanced Selfie Camera and Updated Design

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy A36, the successor to the A35. The upcoming model is rumored to feature a 12 MP front-facing camera with a better lens compared to its predecessor. The new lens is expected to improve the selfie camera. Moreover, this upgrade also aligns with the anticipated camera enhancements in the higher-end Galaxy A56, which is also expected to sport a 12 MP selfie camera but with superior capabilities.

Moreover, the rumors suggest that the primary rear camera is expected to remain at 50 MP. Meanwhile, there is no information yet on changes to the ultrawide or macro lenses, indicating that Samsung may continue its incremental approach to hardware updates in the A series.

In terms of design, the leaked renders show a shift from individual camera cutouts to a unified camera island, reminiscent of the Galaxy S24 FE. Performance-wise, the Galaxy A36 is expected to be equipped with either the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 or Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. Moreover, the phone is anticipated to arrive with 6GB of RAM, which should have been increased further given the market dynamics in this price range. The smartphone will likely launch with the latest Android 15, and OneUI 7.

The Galaxy A36 is expected to launch in March next year, however, there has been no information about the price of the upcoming phone.

