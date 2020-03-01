Get ready for another Galaxy A-series phone. After the successful launch of Galaxy A51 and A71, Samsung is now working on Galaxy A41. The device has passed through Geekbench. Now Samsung Galaxy A41 has appeared in some other renders revealing some key design and specs. Let’s have a look at the expected specs.

Samsung Galaxy A41 Renders reveal Triple Rear Cameras

The renders have revealed that the Galaxy A41 will come with an Infinity-U display. The size of the screen may lay between 6″ and 6.1″ diagonally. Additionally, the infinity-U display will house a 25MP selfie camera.

Moreover, the phone has a triple camera setup on the back with a 48MP main unit. Interestingly, the phone does not have a fingerprint reader on the back. It means the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint reader.

The leaked images have also revealed the placement of the volume rocker and power button. These buttons are placed on the right side of the phone. Just like many other phones, it will have USB-C port at the bottom along with the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The previous listing on Geekbench has revealed that the phone will come with an Helio P65 SoC. It will have 4GB RAM and Android 10 out of the box.

Moreover, the previous rumours have revealed that the phone will have 64GB base storage. But in my opinion, there will be other storage options too. Also, the phone will have a 3,500 mAh battery.

Unfortunately, Samsung has not revealed any information about this phone yet. But we will update you when we will get more info about it. Till then stay tuned for more updates.