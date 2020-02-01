Samsung Galaxy A series is quite famous because of the affordable price and attractive specs. Recently, Samsung has revealed two smartphones of this series. Now, some more smartphones are in pipeline. Samsung Galaxy A41 is the next one to launch very soon. Galaxy A41 Visits Geekbench revealing some key specs. Let’s have a look at them first.

Samsung Galaxy A41 Visits Geekbench

According to the benchmark listing, the Galaxy A41 comes with the model number SM-A415F. The phone will come with the Helio P65 SoC. Furthermore, A41 will run Android 10 out of the box. It will have 4GB RAM. Rumours claim that the phone will come with other memory options as well. But currently, it is not clear.

The listing only reveals these specs. There are many specs to confirm yet. The rumours claim that the Galaxy A41 will come with 64GB base storage. Furthermore, the phone will have a 48MP main camera. For selfie lovers, there will be a 25MP selfie camera. Also, the phone will come with a 3,500 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

These are all alleged specs, we will surely get more official news in the coming days. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

Also See: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Colour Options Revealed