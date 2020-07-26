Samsung Galaxy A series is quite famous because of its affordable phones. Just recently, the company has unveiled the Galaxy A01 quietly. Now, another A-series phone is in pipeline. Interestingly, the coming Samsung Galaxy A42 5G would be the company’s cheapest 5G phone.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to Come with 5,000 mAh Battery

The other famous brands have also unveiled the affordable 5G phones in the market. Now, Samsung has taken the initiative to bring the budget-friendly 5G device in the market.

The phone has appeared on 3C certification a month back. The listing has revealed the battery capacity of the phone. Now, other reports have claimed that the coming phone will launch with a powerful battery of 5000 mAh. A 5G phone with this battery capacity is really cool. Additionally, the rumours have also claimed that the Galaxy A42 would feature 128GB of internal storage.

As far as the launch date of the phone is concerned, it is a bit late. We may get the phone at the start of the next year as the phone is currently in its initial stage of development.

Samsung has not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. But we hope to get more detail about the phone in the coming days.