Samsung Galaxy A42 could be the cheapest 5G phone





The Galaxy A42 5G, the newest in its series of more moderately priced and lower-spec A-series phones, has been released by Samsung. The A42 is currently the cheapest 5 G handset from Samsung, available for £349 (about $455 USD). That places it £80 below the 5G Galaxy A51, which was formerly the cheapest way to buy at £429 (or valued at $500 USD) in Samsung’s 5G lineup.

The Galaxy A42 use a middle-of-the-pack cpu, the Snapdragon 750G, which Qualcomm just announced recently. It’s expected to be a step up from the 730 G Snapdragon, seen in phones like the 4A Pixel, but it’s not as efficient as the 765 G Snapdragon, seen in the 5G and OnePlus Nord Pixel 4A.

The handset has a 6.6-inch OLED display with a teardrop cutout at the top for a 20-megapixel camera, 4 GB to 8 GB of RAM depending on the size, 128 GB of MicroSD expandable storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a screen-integrated fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy A42 from Samsung will contend closely with the Nord from OnePlus, which sells for £379, or only £30 more. The Nord features a better cpu, more RAM, a 90-Hz touchscreen, and a second selfie camera for the extra £30, and it’s also received mostly favorable feedback.