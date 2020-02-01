Samsung has revealed the Galaxy A51 last month and the phone got huge popularity. Now another model of A51 is in pipeline which is a 5G variant. So, it will be a high-end flagship device. Now, Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Appears on Geekbench. The listing has revealed some specs of the phone. Let’s have a look at them.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Appears on Geekbench

The phone has appeared with model number SM-A516N. Furthermore, the phone will come with Exynos 980 SoC. Also, it will have 6GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box.

This is all that the listing has revealed. Some rumours have revealed that the phone will come with 128GB of storage. In my opinion, the 5G version will come with quad-camera setup at the back with at least 64MP main camera. Moreover, it may have a 32GB of selfie camera. The phone may have some common specs as well. The rumours are in the initial stage yet. Hopefully, we will get more information about the Galaxy A51 5G in the coming weeks. So, stay tuned for more updates about this upcoming flagship device.

Recommended Reading: Samsung Galaxy A51 Full Review: A Trendsetting Mid-Range smartphone