Both, 4G and 5G versions of Samsung Galaxy A52 are in news for quite some time. We also got some information about the phones in the previous leaks. However now, Samsung Galaxy A52 4G and 5G have appeared in leaks with full Specs. The German blog WinFuture reveals everything about the phone. Let’s have a look at the alleged specs.

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G and 5G full Specs Revealed

First of all, the 4G and 5G versions were spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 750G, respectively. Moreover, both smartphones will run Android 11 with One UI out of the box and have two memory options depending on the market – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. Both 4G and 5G models will also come with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Additionally, the Galaxy A52 will come with a 6.5″ FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a fingerprint reader underneath. It will have a punch hole in the center to house the 32MP selfie camera. A previous leak also revealed that A52 4G will come with a 90Hz panel, while its 5G counterpart will come with 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, A52 4G and 5G will come in four colours and will house quad-camera setups. Both models will have a 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth units. Furthermore, the phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery with up to 25W charging support. This contradicts the 3C and FCC listing which revealed the 5G model will ship with a 15W adapter.

The rest of the features of the A52 duo include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.x, NFC, Dual-SIM support, and IP67 rating.

Samsung has not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. But we hope to get more information about the phone in the coming days.

