Samsung has launched the Galaxy A52 5G earlier. Now, Samsung is working on a slight improvement to this model – the Galaxy A52s 5G. There are also some expected specs of the phones. First of all, the upcoming handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G. A benchmark listing has already revealed a huge upgrade in performance when compared to the A52 5G’s Snapdragon 750G.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Leaks

According to the leaks from an unnamed European retailer, the Galaxy A52s 5G is bound to set you back around €450 to €500 for the version with 128GB of storage. Right now, the actual price of A52 5G is going for €446 and some change. So the new phone should be priced about the same as the old one wherever it’s going to be sold.

We are hoping that the phone will come with major updates in the camera department. It will be offered in Awesome Mint, Awesome White, Awesome Black, and Awesome Violet. We will get more updates about the phone in the coming weeks.

