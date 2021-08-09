Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price, Specifications and Renders

From the last few weeks, we are getting different information regarding the price and specifications of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. Be it leaks, rumors or official renders, we have now a lot of knowledge regarding the most awaited device. The latest and official renders of the device revealed that it has almost the same design as its predecessor, Galaxy A52 5G. This news was not quite welcoming as we were expecting something new, especially from the Korean tech giant when Chinese manufacturers are including new technologies in their devices.

The device will come with a quad-camera setup at the back and a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Galaxy A52s 5G price and Color Options:

We have come across a document mention in a GizNext report which mentioned that Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be priced at EUR 449 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. In Pakistan, the price will be preferably high due to the import and taxes.

As far as color options are concerned, the device will come in four color options, namely Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome Purple, and Awesome White. We have got this information from the recent leak. The color options and renders, too, are similar to an earlier report that tipped details about the rumored smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications:

The document that has recently leaked revealed that the smartphone will come with Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with Adreno 642L GPU. The same information was also told by Geekbench listing as well as US FCC certification.

A52s 5G will have a .” full HD Super AMOLED Infinity-O display having a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The device may be tipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It is also said to have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone may pack a 4,500mAh battery that is expected to offer 25W fast charging.

All the information above is extracted from the leaks, rumors, and renders so the actual picture will be unveiled at the launch which is expected to take place at Galaxy Unpacked event.

The company has revealed that this smartphone will be launched globally so we can see it in Pakistan soon as well. Furthermore, it was spotted on FCC listing which suggested that Galaxy A52s 5G could get 12 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity.

