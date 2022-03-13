A Reliable leakster Evan Blass has shared an image of an official-looking teaser, which reveals Samsung is having an event on March 17 to unveil the new Galaxy A series phones. Although the teaser doesn’t mention the name of the upcoming smartphones, it shows the alphabet ‘A’ in different styles, with one of them hinting at water resistance. So these could be Samsung Galaxy A53 and A73.

Samsung to Launch Galaxy A53 and A73 on March 17

Last year, on the same date, Samsung introduced the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72. So, this year we can expect that the company will launch the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73.

Some previous reports have also revealed that Samsung is working on another A-series phone, Galaxy A33. Galaxy A33 will reportedly use the same yet-unofficial Exynos 1280 chipset as the Galaxy A53. This 5nm SoC apparently comes with an octa-core CPU with two 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 cores and six 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. Also, the phone will have 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

There’s no word from Samsung about this Galaxy A Event yet. But we will get more official information about it in the coming weeks.

