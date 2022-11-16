Samsung Galaxy A54 Leaked Renders Reveal Its Design

The tech giant, Samsung launched Galaxy A53 back in March of this year. According to the latest reports, its successor Samsung Galaxy A54 is expected to arrive earlier sometime in January 2023. We have started getting leaks and rumors regarding the highly anticipated upcoming Galaxy A54. However, there are no words from Samsung about the Galaxy A54 yet, but thanks to its leaked renders which revealed its design and some specs.

Here’s How Samsung Galaxy A54 Will Look?

The upcoming Galaxy A54 looks quite similar to the A53 from the front as it’s built around a centered punch-hole display that measures 6.4″ diagonally. Moreover, it makes it 0.1″ smaller than the A53’s screen. The handset will have the same refresh rate (120Hz) and resolution (FullHD+) as the Galaxy A53.

If we talk about the cameras, the Galaxy A54 sports three cameras instead of four like the Galaxy A53. The point worth mentioning here is that the cameras in A54 protrude from the flat panel since they aren’t housed inside a camera island like the A53’s shooters. In addition to that, the Galaxy A53’s rear camera setup consists of a 64MP unit, however, the Galaxy A54 is rumored to feature a 50MP primary camera.

The Galaxy A54 will also have a USB-C port at the bottom, flanked by a speaker grille and primary microphone. At the top, there will be the SIM card slot with another microphone, while the smartphone’s right-side frame will house the volume rocker and power button. Let’s have a look at its renders:

It is quite clear that the power button doesn’t appear to have the fingerprint scanner embedded. According to me, there are chances that we’ll get an in-display solution like the Galaxy A53, which means the A54 will pack an AMOLED screen. At 8.2mm, the Samsung Galaxy A54 will be 0.1mm thicker than the A53, however, that also means a bigger battery since previous rumors claimed the Galaxy A54 will come with a huge 5,100 mAh battery.

The upcoming Galaxy A54 has already bagged 3C certification, and we expect to hear more about it in the coming weeks as we are now an inch closer to its expected launch. Let’s see what comes next.

