Samsung Galaxy A56 Brings Flagship-Level Features to the Mid-Range Segment

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy A56, a mid-range smartphone with several notable upgrades, including a new design, improved performance, and extended software support. One of the standout features is the 45W charging support, marking the first time a Galaxy A-series device has received such fast charging speeds. Additionally, the phone comes with the Exynos 1580 chipset and boasts a larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with thinner bezels for a more immersive viewing experience.

Sleek and Modern Design

The Galaxy A56 is quite thinner, measuring just 7.4mm in thickness. The camera module has also received a makeover, eliminating protruding lenses for a more seamless look. The device comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both the front and back, ensuring durability, while the frame is made of aluminium for a premium feel.

Enhanced Performance with Exynos 1580

Despite being announced back in October, the Exynos 1580 debuts for the first time in the Galaxy A56. This chipset brings a significant performance boost over its predecessor, featuring a 2.9 GHz CPU, an AMD-based GPU with 2x WGP, and an NPU capable of 14.7 TOPS for AI-powered tasks. Samsung claims that the overall performance has increased by 37% compared to the previous model.

While early rumours suggested that Samsung might introduce a 12GB RAM variant, the Galaxy A56 is currently only available with 8GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB, catering to different user needs.

Upgraded Display and AI-Powered Camera Features

The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display retains its Full HD+ resolution but now boasts a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, making it easier to use under direct sunlight. Samsung has also integrated Circle to Search, a feature that allows users to search for anything on their screen with a simple gesture.

On the camera front, the hardware remains unchanged, with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 12MP front camera for selfies. However, the image processing algorithms have been improved with AI enhancements, offering:

Better low-light performance with reduced noise

Context-aware image enhancements

Faster zooming between the main and ultra-wide cameras (now taking less than 430 milliseconds)

Improved continuous shooting speeds

Long-Term Software Support and Faster Charging

Samsung is launching the Galaxy A56 with Android 15 and One UI 7.0, offering a refreshed interface and more personalization features. Impressively, the company has committed to providing six years of software updates, including six OS upgrades and security patches, ensuring longevity for the device.

Another major upgrade is Super Fast Charge 2.0, which enables 45W wired charging. With this, the 5,000 mAh battery can charge up to 65% in just 30 minutes, while a full charge takes approximately 68 minutes.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy A56 comes in four colours: Graphite Gray, Light Gray, Olive, and Pink. The pricing is as follows:

128GB variant – €479 / $499

256GB variant – €529 / £499

With its modern design, improved performance, long-term software support, and faster charging speeds, the Samsung Galaxy A56 is a solid option for those looking for a mid-range smartphone with premium features.

As far as its availability in Pakistan is concerned, it will be here by the end of this month.

See Also: Samsung One UI 7 Update: Expected Release Timeline and Features