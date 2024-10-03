Samsung Galaxy A56 Surfaces On Geekbench With Faster Exynos 1580 CPU

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy A56 has been in the rumor mill for the past few weeks. It is shaping up to be a thrilling addition to the mid-range smartphone market. Recently, the handset appeared on Geekbench revealing some exciting information. The upcoming Samsung phone will boast the new Exynos 1580 chipset and new RDNA GPU.

The Galaxy A56 carries the model number SM-A566B. It will be one of the key devices to feature this faster CPU. The Exynos 1580 is reportedly a step up from its predecessor, the Exynos 1480. It comes equipped with eight cores: one high-performance core clocked at 2.91GHz, three mid-range cores running at 2.60GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.95GHz, marking a rebalancing of the cores compared to the Exynos 1480, which featured 4x A78 cores and 4x A55 cores.

Samsung Galaxy A56: Benchmark Results Reveal Faster Exynos 1580 CPU and New RDNA GPU

The Xclipse 540 GPU is the key highlight of the Exynos 1580. It is based on AMD’s RDNA architecture. The new iteration seems to be a considerable upgrade compared to the previous Exynos 1480 which used an Eclipse 530 GPU. There are pretty good chances that it will be based on RDNA 3, similar to the Xclipse 940 GPU used in the higher-end Exynos 2400. So, get ready for better graphical performance, particularly in mobile gaming and other GPU-intensive applications.

According to benchmark results, the Galaxy A56 will boast 8GB of RAM. Moreover, it will run Android 15, making it one of the first mid-range phones to sport the latest Android version. However, like its predecessor, the A56 is likely to come with multiple RAM configurations, ranging from 6GB to 12GB, catering to various performance needs. Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy A56 in mid-March 2025, following the release pattern of previous A-series models. There has been no further information regarding this handset yet. We will surely share it with you guys as soon as we get our hands on some new information. Stay tuned for more updates.

Check Out: Spotify Hacks: Unlock the Best Sound with These Advanced Audio Settings – PhoneWorld