Samsung Galaxy A57 and A37 Specs Revealed via GPC; Pakistan Launch Likely Soon

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A57 and Samsung Galaxy A37 have appeared on the Google Play Console (GPC), revealing key hardware details and confirming their overall design. Such listings usually indicate that an official launch is not far away. The devices are expected to reach the Pakistani market shortly after their global unveiling.

The Google Play Console renders show that both phones retain Samsung’s established A-series design language. Each device features a vertically aligned triple-camera setup housed inside a unified camera module.

The Galaxy A57 appears more premium, likely featuring a metal frame and slimmer, more uniform bezels. The Galaxy A37, while similar in appearance, has slightly thicker bezels. However, the difference may not be noticeable in regular use.

Galaxy A37 Specs

According to the listing, the Galaxy A37 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1480 chipset, an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.75 GHz. The tested unit carries 6GB RAM, though additional variants are expected at launch.

The device is shown running Android 16, likely paired with the upcoming One UI 8.5. Reports suggest a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro sensor.

Galaxy A57 Specs

The Galaxy A57 is listed with the newer Exynos 1680 chipset. The GPC database shows 8GB RAM, while earlier benchmark entries have hinted at a possible 12GB RAM variant as well.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch flexible OLED display with FHD+ resolution. A 5,000mAh battery is likely to power the device, with support for 45W fast charging. The front camera is reported to remain a 12MP sensor.

Expected Launch and Price in Pakistan

Final pricing and availability details will be confirmed once Samsung makes an official announcement for the local market, with an official unveiling expected around 15 April 2026 and a Pakistan release likely in May.

The Galaxy A37 is expected to fall in the upper mid-range category, potentially priced between PKR 119,999 and PKR 129,999. The Galaxy A57, offering stronger performance and a premium build, may arrive at an estimated price range of PKR 159,999 to PKR 179,999.

