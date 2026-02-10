Samsung Galaxy A57 Nears Pakistan Launch After Clearing Global Certifications

Samsung’s upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A57, has appeared on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database, signaling that its official launch—including in Pakistan—may be imminent. While the company has not confirmed a release date, the timing of recent certifications suggests an announcement could take place later this month.

The Galaxy A57 was listed on Bluetooth SIG with multiple model numbers, including SM-A576B, SM-A576C, SM-A576Q, SM-A576S, SM-A576U1, SM-A576W, SM-A576Z, and SM-A5760. Such a broad set of regional variants typically indicates a global rollout, reinforcing expectations that the device will be introduced across key markets.

Further insight into the handset comes from China’s TENAA certification authority, which has approved the Galaxy A57 for local sale. According to the listing, the device features a 6.6-inch flexible Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ (1080p) resolution. It is expected to be powered by a new 2.9 GHz octa-core chipset, believed to be the Exynos 1680, previously spotted on benchmarking platforms. The processor is said to be paired with an Xclipse 550 GPU, reportedly based on AMD’s RDNA 3.5 architecture.

Samsung appears to have retained a 5,000 mAh battery, though design refinements have reduced the phone’s thickness to around 6.9 mm. Certification from TÜV Rheinland confirms support for 45W fast charging, positioning the A57 competitively within the upper mid-range segment. On the software front, the device is expected to run Android 16, layered with One UI 8.5.

Camera details disclosed through TENAA include a 50MP primary sensor, supported by 12MP and 5MP secondary cameras. Earlier reports of a higher-resolution ultrawide camera were not reflected in the certification documents.

Although Samsung has yet to formally announce pricing, industry estimates suggest the Galaxy A57 could be priced in Pakistan between PKR 110,000 and PKR 130,000, depending on storage configurations and applicable taxes. An official launch timeline and local pricing details are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks

