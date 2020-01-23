Samsung Galaxy A70 Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan Tax on the Best Selling Midranger i.e Samsung Galaxy A70 if you plan to import it to Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A70 Tax Payable:

PKR 6180 (On Passport)

PKR 7865 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy A70 import duty that you’d have to pay if you want to use it in Pakistan after you import it here.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan.

Note: You’d have to pay the customs duty amount mentioned above or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount or you can visit any Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong) near you.

How to Pay the Tax?

Tax can be paid in any bank nearby you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.