Samsung has just previously revealed the smartphones of its famous series, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A01. Moreover, the M-series smartphones, Galaxy M31 is also incoming. However now, the company is planning to bring the low-priced smartphone under this series to grab more customers. According to some latest reports, Samsung Galaxy A70e is in pipeline with less impressive cameras and fingerprint experience than the regular Galaxy A70.

Samsung Galaxy A70e First Renders Revealed-Check it out Here

Now, Galaxy A70e has appeared in 3D renders giving us a clear idea about how the phone will look like. At the back, the phone will have a triple camera setup in a vertical arrangement. Moreover, there is also a fingerprint scanner on the back. This feature will surely drop the price of the phone as compared to the regular A70 model.

Furthermore, the Galaxy A70e will come with a micro USB port on the bottom next to a speaker grille. Moreover, on the top, there will be a 3.5 mm audio jack. The leaked pictures also revealed the phone in Infinity-U or Infinity-V display.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the device yet. But hopefully, we will get more information about the device in the coming days. Till then, stay for more updates.