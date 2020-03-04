Samsung has launched the Galaxy A71 around two months ago. The phone was launched with 4G technology. Now the company is planning to reveal the 5G variant of the phone too. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Gets 3C Certification confirming us that the device is actually coming. Let’s have a look at what information we get about the phone yet.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Gets 3C and Geekbench Certification

The phone has appeared on 3C with the model number SM-A7160. The device with the same model number has also appeared on Geekbench listing as well. The listing has revealed that the upcoming model will come with Exynos 980 SoC which means it will be available outside China. It will also have 8GB RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box. The 3Ccertification has revealed that the phone will sport a 25W fast charger

According to some reports, the phone will launch in the US, Australia, China, New Zealand and other European markets. Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the device. The company has also not revealed any information regarding the launch date of the phone. Let’s see when the company will launch it. but hopefully, we will get it very soon.