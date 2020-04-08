Samsung is all set to launch a 5G variant of the Galaxy A71 mid-ranger. The recent render of the device has leaked the price ahead of launch and that is 3,500 CNY in China which is equivalent of around $500. However, the price can be change in other regions.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Render Leaked the Price

The 5G-enabled Galaxy A71 will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 980 processor, while the internal storage of the phone is 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. TENAA has suggested on its site that the Galaxy A71 5G powerhouse will be backed by a 4,370 mAh battery, which is a bit surprising because the regular model comes with a slightly larger 4,500 mAh battery.

The smartphone will be available in three color variants- Blue, Black and White. The price mentioned above is for the 8/128GB variant.

The previous rumors suggest that phone has appeared with the model number SM-A7160 on 3C. The device with the same model number has also appeared on Geekbench listing. The phone will be launched in the China but after its launch the company will make its availability in other regions too. The phone will be running on Android 10 out of the box. More interestingly, the phone will sport a 25W fast charger.

