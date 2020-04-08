Samsung has unveiled the 2020 models of Galaxy A-series. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G and A21 2020 are Now Official. The phones are first coming to the US. Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A21 will be available tomorrow. The company has also revealed the Galaxy A51 and A01 too. Let’s have a look at the specs of all these models.

First of all, Galaxy A51 will be available soon. It will cost $400 for the 4/128GB version. Moreover, the Galaxy A01 will cost $110 and will launch on April 9.

The Galaxy A71 5G has the specs as the Galaxy A71. It has a 6.7″ Super AMOLED display with 1080p+ resolution and a 32MP punch hole selfie camera. On the back, there is a qua-camera setup. The setup includes a 64MP module along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP macro cam plus a 5MP depth sensor.

Furthermore, the phone has a powerful 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. the 5G version will come with the S765G. Whereas the 4G version had the Snapdragon 730.

Samsung Galaxy A21:

The phone has a 6.5” display with 720p+ resolution. It features a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Moreover, it has 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. If you want to expand the memory you can use a microSD card.

It also comes with quad-camera setup on the back. It features a 16MP main module, an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro cameras plus a 2MP depth sensor. Whereas, it has a 13MP sensor placed in a punch hole. Moreover, it will cost $250.