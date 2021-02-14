We have already reported that Samsung is working on its Galaxy A72 4G variant. The phone has appeared on FCC certification. Now, the Galaxy A72 4G that has appeared in official renders with full specs leaked by German blog WinFuture.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Renders and Full Specs Leak

According to the report, the phone will come with a 6.7″ FullHD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED display. It will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. At the back, we will see a quad-camera setup. The camera setup will include a 64MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto (2x zoom) and 2MP macro cameras.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A72 4G will come with a 32MP selfie shooter. Furthermore, the phone will have a Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone will come with two memory variants – 6/8 GB. There will be two storage options – 128GB and 256GB.

Additionally, the phone will run Android 11 out of the box. The phone will feature a 5,000 mAh battery, charged through a USB-C port. The FCC listing revealed it will ship with a 25W adapter. Moreover, A72 4G will come in at least four colours.

We are not sure whether this information is correct or not, we’ll find out soon.

