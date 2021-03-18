Samsung has launched another member to its A line-up that is meeting all the requirements what the mass in Pakistan was really desiring to experience. The phone called Samsung Galaxy A72 is now available in Pakistan. The phone Galaxy A72 is available in two versions. Users can get the version (128GB) in only Rs 69,999 while the variant 256GB is available in Rs. 84,999.

The Galaxy A72 has a larger 6.7” screen but brings almost identical specifications as we found in A 52. The smartphone runs on the Android 11.0 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy A72: Get More & Do More

The battery of the phone is a 5000 mAh that charges the phone over 25W. The phone is coming with the IP67 rating, stereo speaker support. The phone is available in four color options. To protect your data, the Samsung Galaxy A72 has an under-display, and optical fingerprint sensor.

Get More, Explore More:

The phone measures 165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm (6.50 x 3.05 x 0.33 in) and weighs 203 g (7.16 oz). Users are also getting the Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct and the facility of hotspot to get entered in the digital world to explore more. Another connectivity options are Bluetooth (5.0, A2DP, LE), GPS, and NFC.

Do More:

Alongside the big battery of 5000 mAh, the phone is powered by Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm) for smooth and fast performance. The CPU of the phone is Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 570 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 570). To expand the memory of the phone, the card slot is also available.

Enjoy More:

The phone is also coming with FM Radio to kill your boredom. It features 3.5mm jack and has stereo speakers to bring more fun in your life.

Think Big, Enjoy More with Samsung Galaxy A72!

