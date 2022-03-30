Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Tax or Customs Duty in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 57,000 (On Passport)

PKR 68,500 (On ID Card)

Samsung has recently launched the new Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. It’s a mid-range 5G smartphone that comes with the latest version of android and an improved user interface (UI). Though you will have to pay PTA tax to get it registered so you will be able to use it with your local SIM in Pakistan. The Samsung A73 5G customs duty that is mentioned above has to be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA Passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) in order to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you will have to pay for importing the latest Samsung smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

TIP!

You might want to get it registered in 30 days on your passport to avail the discount.

FBR has reduced the taxes quite a lot when compared to the initial stages of the DIRBS program being launched.