Samsung Galaxy A8 Sighting at FCC Listings

Before the actual launch of the Samsung Galaxy A8 (model number SM-X205) many rumors have been circulating around. A recent development in the rumors is that the device was spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing. As per the rituals, the FCC listing is among the last steps before the device is launched into the market. So just in a few weeks time, the Samsung Galaxy A8 will be in the market.

Information gained from different sources, the A8 Tablet will be having a 10.5-inch display, with a resolution of 1200p and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Tab will be equipped with a Unisoc Toger T618 chipset. The battery capacity will be 7040 mAh which will support 7.8W charging. In the camera compartment, the megapixels are a bit improved with the rear camera of 8MP and the front/selfie camera is 5MP.

Other than the above mentioned features, it has also been in the circulating information that it will have a Dolby Atmos Quad speakers, an audio jack port and USB-Type C port.

The expected price range is 50,000-60,000 pkr. With all the rumors, the Tab A8 is quiet a good tab. The price is also the norm in the recent times. With the Tab is actually released in the market only then we can say whether the Tab is worth the price or all the hype.

