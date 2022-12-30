Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 to come with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset

Advertisement

Samsung unveiled Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 powered by Intel in February which was liked by people. Now it is all set to launch a new improved version that will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset.

Advertisement

This new model is initially announced in South Korea and will be released on January 16 with an anticipated price of KRW 1.89 million. Qualcomm’s 8cx Gen 3 was h first 5nm chipset for Windows-on-ARM devices and has come with major performance improvements when launched last year.

Comparing it with Gen 2, it offers +85% multi-core CPU performance and +60% GPU performance.

Advertisement

Since the previous one included an intel processor, comparing it with the Intel version of the same laptop, it is a 13.3′ model, super light, and just 1.04 kg and 11.5 mm. As the name of the device suggests, the AMOLED display can flip around 360° which means it can be used as a tablet to write notes with an S pen stylus.

Coming to the battery life, it is greatly improved as well. The snapdragon laptop can last up to 35 hours of video playback on a single charge, whereas the Intel model can sustain 21 hours of working. Qualcomm has superior connectivity with built-in 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will be greatly used by enterprises since it comes with Windows 11 and has secured core PC specifications by Microsoft. It is the highest level of security offered by Windows.

Advertisement

While the launch date of the device in Korea is revealed above, it is not confirmed whether the device will be available globally.

Also Read: Samsung to Debut Galaxy Book laptops at Unpacked 2023