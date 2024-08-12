Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Review: Style Over Substance

Samsung’s Galaxy Book4 Edge boasts a sleek design and impressive display, but its performance falls short of expectations.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite X1E-84-100 chip, promised to be a game-changer for Windows on Arm. However, Samsung’s focus on achieving an ultra-thin form factor has compromised the device’s performance potential.

While the laptop’s AMOLED display and stylish design are undeniable highlights, its real-world performance doesn’t match the impressive specs on paper. The underpowered chip, combined with other design choices, results in a device that struggles to deliver the expected level of performance for demanding tasks.

Despite these shortcomings, the Book4 Edge still offers a solid user experience for everyday computing and light productivity. Its long battery life and comfortable keyboard make it a viable option for users who prioritize portability and style over raw power.

Unfortunately, the reality is far less impressive. The device frequently stumbles when faced with demanding tasks, revealing a clear emphasis on aesthetics over raw power.

Ultimately, the Galaxy Book4 Edge represents a missed opportunity to fully capitalize on the potential of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform. While it showcases Samsung’s design capabilities, it falls short in delivering the performance that users expect from a high-end laptop.