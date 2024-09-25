It’s not uncommon for electronic devices to malfunction, and in rare cases, even explode. Over the years, there have been numerous reports of smartphones and other gadgets overheating or blowing up, causing damage or injury to users. One of the most infamous cases involved the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in 2016, which the company discontinued after multiple reports of exploding batteries. Now, a new issue seems to have surfaced, involving a different product in Samsung’s lineup—this time, the Galaxy Buds FE. A Samsung user recently shared a troubling experience on the Samsung Community forum, claiming that their Galaxy Buds FE exploded while his girlfriend was using it, resulting in permanent hearing loss.

According to the user, the earbuds were new and they had never charged them. They used them straight out of the box with the remaining battery capacity, which was about 36%. The user said, “I never charged them even once, and they came with about 36% charge in the box. When my girlfriend borrowed them and used them, the headphones exploded in her ear, causing her permanent hearing loss. We have a doctor’s report regarding this situation.”

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Allegedly Exploded, Causing Hearing Loss – What Happened?

The forum post included images of the damaged earbuds, which showed that only the left earbud had exploded. The damage appeared to be concentrated around the tip of the earbud, raising questions about what exactly caused the explosion. Given that the battery occupies most of the space inside the earbud, if the explosion had been battery-related, the entire earbud would likely have sustained more severe damage. Fortunately, this seems to be an isolated incident, as there have been no other similar reports of Galaxy Buds FE explosions at the time of writing.

Samsung’s Response to the Incident

The user mentioned that Samsung had responded to the issue, offering a new pair of Galaxy Buds FE as a goodwill gesture. However, the company refuted the claim that the earbuds had exploded. According to the user, Samsung maintained that the earbuds had not burst but had become deformed. The affected individual expressed frustration with Samsung’s response, stating, “I have been dealing with this situation for months. We have everything—such as the invoice, the date it exploded, before the explosion, after the explosion, and the doctor’s report stating hearing loss due to the exploding headphone.”

Despite the user’s persistence, it seems that Samsung has not publicly acknowledged the incident as an explosion. Nevertheless, the seriousness of the matter, particularly in relation to the reported hearing loss, raises concerns about potential safety risks associated with the product.

About the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

The Galaxy Buds FE, short for “Fan Edition,” are wireless earbuds that are part of Samsung’s more budget-friendly audio lineup. They offer good sound quality with clear audio and deep bass, making them a popular choice for everyday users. With their comfortable fit and lightweight design, they are suitable for long periods of use, whether for workouts or commuting.

The earbuds come with touch controls for easy operation and a long-lasting battery, which can make them an appealing option for users who need wireless audio solutions on the go. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds FE have an IPX2 water resistance rating, which means they can withstand light splashes and sweat, adding to their practicality for active users. Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, they are marketed as a versatile and affordable alternative to more expensive earbuds.

While the incident of the explosion is alarming, it appears to be an isolated case. Still, it serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with modern electronics, even in devices as small as earbuds. As with any electronic gadget, it’s essential to be cautious and attentive to product warnings and safety guidelines to avoid unfortunate incidents.

See Also: Buy Samsung S23 FE in Easy Monthly Installments (No Credit Card)