Samsung’s Galaxy Buds line made its debut in 2019, establishing itself as a significant player in the true wireless earbuds market. As we approach the highly anticipated Unpacked event on July 10, all eyes are on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds3. This latest iteration marks a significant departure from previous models, introducing a stem design for the very first time.

Over the past five years, the Galaxy Buds series has maintained a consistent design language, avoiding the stem style popularized by Apple and numerous other manufacturers. The decision to adopt stems for the Galaxy Buds3, however, represents a notable shift in Samsung’s approach to its earbuds lineup. This change, confirmed by a leaked image of the retail box, has generated considerable buzz and speculation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Box Leak Confirms New Stem Design

The introduction of stems might lead some to criticize Samsung for “copying Apple.” However, it is essential to recognize that countless other companies have widely adopted the stem design in recent years. Samsung’s adoption of this design could be seen as a strategic move to enhance functionality and performance, rather than merely following a trend.

One of the critical areas where Samsung’s earbuds have often received mixed reviews is microphone performance. With the exception of the Galaxy Buds+ launched in 2020, which lacked Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), most Galaxy Buds models have struggled to deliver exceptional mic quality. The new stem design of the Galaxy Buds3 could address this issue by positioning the microphones closer to the mouth, potentially resulting in significant improvements in call clarity and overall mic performance.

ANC is the most demanding feature for the Galaxy Buds3, aligning with the trend set by many high-end earbuds in the market. Active Noise Cancellation is a valuable addition for users seeking to immerse themselves in their audio experience while blocking out external noise. This feature has become a standard expectation for premium wireless earbuds, and the Galaxy Buds3 will deliver on this front.

While Apple may have popularized the stem-style earbud with its AirPods, Samsung’s approach to the design appears to be distinct. The stems on the Galaxy Buds3 feature a more angular and unique design, setting them apart from Apple’s more rounded aesthetic. This deliberate differentiation highlights Samsung’s intent to create a product that stands out in a crowded market, offering a fresh take on a familiar form factor.

In addition to design and mic performance, the Galaxy Buds3 to come equipped with several other features that enhance the overall user experience. Improved sound quality, longer battery life, and seamless integration with Samsung’s ecosystem of devices are among the anticipated enhancements. The combination of these features aims to position the Galaxy Buds3 as a compelling choice for both new users and those looking to upgrade from previous models.

As the Unpacked event draws near, excitement continues to build around the Galaxy Buds3. Samsung’s decision to embrace a stem design marks a significant evolution in its earbuds lineup, potentially addressing past shortcomings and introducing new capabilities. Whether this move will resonate with consumers and critics alike remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the Galaxy Buds3 are poised to make a substantial impact in the true wireless earbuds market.