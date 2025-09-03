Samsung Galaxy Event 2025: Where to Watch Live and What to Expect

Samsung is all set to hold a special Galaxy Event tomorrow, September 4. The company says the event will showcase a more seamless mobile experience across a wide range of devices. You will get to see the new AI tablets along with the new member of the Galaxy S25 at the Samsung Galaxy Event 2025. You may also see the global launch of Galaxy A17 5G. Let’s dig into the detailed information about the event.

Samsung Galaxy Event 2025: Where to Watch

Samsung will host its Galaxy Event on September 4, 2025. The launch will be streamed live on Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel. The event kicks off at 11:30 a.m. CEST (9:30 a.m. UTC).

Expected Devices to Launch

The company says the event will introduce a more seamless mobile experience. Samsung has already confirmed the arrival of the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family along with premium AI tablets.

This points to the possible launch of the Galaxy S25 FE, as well as the new Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

The event comes just a day before IFA 2025 begins in Berlin, Germany. Samsung will also hold a press conference at IFA to showcase more of its latest technology.

Galaxy A17 5G: A Likely Global Debut

Another device expected at the event is the Galaxy A17 5G. Samsung announced it on August 6, 2025, and released it in select markets on August 14, 2025. Now, a wider global launch could be part of the September 4 event.

Key Specs of Galaxy A17 5G

Design & Build: 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5 mm, 192g, Gorilla Glass Victus front, plastic frame, glass fiber back, IP54 rating.

164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5 mm, 192g, Gorilla Glass Victus front, plastic frame, glass fiber back, IP54 rating. Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 800 nits peak brightness.

6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 800 nits peak brightness. Performance: Exynos 1330 (5nm), Android 15 with One UI 7, up to six major Android upgrades.

Exynos 1330 (5nm), Android 15 with One UI 7, up to six major Android upgrades. Memory & Storage: 128GB/256GB options, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, expandable via microSDXC (shared SIM slot).

128GB/256GB options, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, expandable via microSDXC (shared SIM slot). Cameras: Triple rear setup — 50MP main with OIS, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro. Front: 13MP. Both support 1080p video at 30fps.

Triple rear setup — 50MP main with OIS, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro. Front: 13MP. Both support 1080p video at 30fps. Battery: 5000 mAh with 25W wired charging.

5000 mAh with 25W wired charging. Other Features: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC (region dependent), USB Type-C 2.0. No 3.5mm jack or FM radio.

Pre-Order Benefits

Samsung has also announced a $50 credit for customers who reserve the latest Galaxy Tab devices through its website or the Shop Samsung App.

This credit cannot be applied to the reserved device itself. Instead, it can be used on other products like Galaxy smartphones, Tab S10 series or earlier tablets, Galaxy Ring, Buds, Watches, PCs, and accessories.

Final Thoughts

Samsung’s Galaxy Event 2025 looks packed with exciting reveals. From the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 FE and AI-powered Galaxy tablets to the global launch of the Galaxy A17 5G, the lineup promises something for everyone. Fans can expect fresh options for productivity, entertainment, and everyday use.