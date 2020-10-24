



Earlier this month, Samsung has announced the first smartphone of its F-series, Galaxy F41. The phone has initially launched the phone in India. Surprisingly enough, it was just a rebranded Galaxy M31. Now the question comes in mind when we have M31 why the company need to rebrand the phone to launch another series. Hopefully, we will get the answer very soon. Anyways, Samsung is now planning to bring another member of its F series, Galaxy F12.

Samsung Galaxy F12 is on its Way to Launch Soon

A phone with the model number SM-F127G in the listing. Its name could be either the Galaxy F12 or F12s. Moreover, the reports claim that it will be an entry-level handset. It is unclear whether it will be an all-new smartphone or just a rebranding M-series device.

Unfortunately, we do not have much information about the device yet. Also, Samsung has not revealed any information regarding it yet. But we hope to get more information about it in the coming days. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

There are also no words whether this series is only for the Indian market or we will get it in other markets as well. Hopefully, we will get more information about it very soon in the near future.

