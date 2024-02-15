Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Surfaced On Geekbench

Samsung is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy F15 5G in India and Bangladesh soon. Recently, the support page for the upcoming Galaxy Phone went live on its regional websites for these countries. Several reports also revealed the design and color options of the phone hinting at its imminent launch. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs of the handset. Let’s dig into it.

Anticipated Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Specs & Features

Galaxy F15 5G surfaced on Geekbench with SM-E156B model number. The listing reveals a MediaTek chip powering the handset. It has six cores running at 2.0GHz with the remaining two working at 2.20GHz. The source code of the listing hints at the Mali G57 GPU. These details suggest that the Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset might power the upcoming Galaxy handset. In addition, the device has 4 GB of RAM and runs on Android 14, which will probably have a layer of One UI on top. The smartphone scored 690 and 1752 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Let’s have a look:

Some previously leaked renders of the F15 revealed the color options of the smartphone as well. The handset will arrive in shades, such as black, purple, and mint green. It is presumed to be equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery. Other specs of the smartphone are anticipated to be the same as that of Galaxy A15 5G. For all those unaware, Galaxy A15 boasts a 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ 90Hz display, a 13-megapixel front camera, and a 50-megapixel triple camera unit. It is powered by Dimensity 6100+ chipset and comes with up to 8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging keeps its lights on. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.