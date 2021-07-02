Samsung Galaxy F22 Launch Date Confirmed along with Specifications

For some months we are hearing about the upcoming Galaxy F22. From leaks to rumors and bot of official information, we have an idea of what actually we are going to get along with this flagship device. Just recently we have got some official information regarding the launch of the device. Samsung Galaxy F22 Launch Date is July 6.

This news has come from Samsung’s official website where a promo page of Galaxy F22 was set up revealing the launch date.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Launch Date Confirmed

Samsung Galaxy F22 has 6.4″ 90Hz Super AMOLED screen of HD+ resolution, features a 48MP quad camera on its rear panel, and packs a 6,000 mAh battery. The smartphone will come in black color, but more color options are also expected.

We donot have any more information regarding Galaxy F22’s specs, the smartphone is expected to come with side-mounted fingerprint reader, and 15W charging.

It will also include waterdrop notch having 13MP selfie camera, 48MP primary camera at the back along with 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth units.

No doubt, the feature reveal that it is mid to high range device. While Samsung is already a favourite brand of people throughout the globe, the amazing features included in the device will compel people to buy it. As far as the price range is concerned, company has not announced anything regarding that yet so we will have to wait for launch event to know about it.

