Samsung has just launched the Galaxy F22. It is worth mentioning here that the F series is not available in Pakistan. Rather we get the Galaxy A series here. So, the Galaxy F22 will launch here as Galaxy A22. Anyhow, let’s discuss the key specs of the phone.

Samsung Launches Galaxy F22 with a Massive Battery

First of all, Samsung Galaxy F22 differs from the Galaxy A22 by the wavy design of the back panel. Also, it will be available in Black and Blue colours. Anyways, the interior of the body is the same. The phone has a quad-camera setup at the back. It has a 48MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide module along with two 2MP auxiliary sensors. There will be a 13MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the phone has a massive 6,000 mAh battery. It features a 6.4″ Super AMOLED display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a fingerprint scanner placed at the power key on the side.

Moreover, it will be available in two variants, 4/64GB or 6/128GB. You will also get a microSD card slot to expand the storage. There’s also enough room for two SIM cards. Currently, it is available in India at the price rate of $170 and $195 for both models.

Galaxy A22 is expected to launch in Pakistan this month. So stay tuned.

