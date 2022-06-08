Samsung Galaxy F23 PTA Tax or Customs Duty in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy F23 Tax Payable:

PKR 39000 (On Passport)

PKR 49000 (On ID Card)

Are you planning to buy a Samsung Galaxy F23 model abroad and bring it to Pakistan for your personal use? Sure, but due to DIRBS, you’ll have to pay PTA tax in order to register it and be able to use it with your local SIM here in Pakistan. Samsung Galaxy F23 PTA tax/customs duty must be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if importing it to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Samsung Galaxy F23 tax / exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the latest apple smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

TIP!

Learn how you can Register Your Phone with PTA DIRBS for Free As an Overseas Pakistani in 2022 for 120 Days upon arrival.