Samsung Galaxy F36 Spotted on Google Play Console with Key Specs Revealed

Samsung is preparing to launch a new mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy F36, and it has just appeared on the Google Play Console. This early listing not only reveals some of the key specs of the Samsung Galaxy F36 but also gives us a clear look at its design. Based on this, the launch could be right around the corner.

The image included in the listing shows that the Galaxy F36 will feature a waterdrop notch display. The rear camera module has a distinctive oval-shaped island design. Within it, there are three camera sensors, two of which are placed together in another smaller oval, while the LED flash is positioned separately on the right side. The overall design follows Samsung’s recent mid-range styling and continues the company’s trend of incorporating all cameras into a unified, stylish module.

In terms of display, the Galaxy F36 will offer a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution with a 450 ppi pixel density, ensuring crisp visuals. Under the hood, the phone will come with the Exynos 1380 chipset, a mid-range processor developed by Samsung. The device will have 6GB of RAM, which should offer smooth multitasking for everyday use.

One of the notable features is that the Galaxy F36 will run Android 15 out of the box, with Samsung’s custom skin, One UI 7, layered on top. This is interesting because Google has already finalised Android 16, but Samsung appears to be sticking with Android 15 for this release.

The listing also suggests that the Galaxy F36 might be identical to the Galaxy M36, which appeared on Geekbench back in April with the same chipset. It’s common for Samsung to launch similar devices under different series names for various markets, so this isn’t surprising.

While no official launch date has been clear yet, the presence of the Galaxy F36 in the Google Play Console usually means the release is imminent, possibly by the end of this month.

Stay tuned, as more details about the Samsung Galaxy F36, including pricing and full specifications, will surface very soon.