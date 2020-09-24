Samsung Galaxy F41 to Launch on October 8-Sesign & Key Specs Revealed

The world-famous smartphone brand Samsung is ready to launch its latest Galaxy F series cellphones soon in India. According to the rumours, the first Galaxy F series mobile phone would be called Galaxy F41. Besides this, India’s biggest online store for Mobiles, Flipkart, announced that the Samsung Galaxy F41 would soon be released on 8th October 2020, at sharp 5:30 PM IST (12M UTC), the first cellphone in the queue.

Samsung Galaxy F41 to Launch on October 8

The smartphone’s promo web page confirms the cellphone’s model number: “SM-F415F/DS,” and now this phone is live on India’s Samsung official website. The web page also revealed a design and some features of the Samsung Galaxy F41. This smartphone offers triple rear cameras, a massive 6000 mAh battery, a super AMOLED Infinity-U show screen, and a sensitive fingerprint sensor. The super AMOLED screen makes the user watch experience much better.

Most probably, the Galaxy F41 will be available through Flipkart’s website because the Galaxy M-series phones were only available through the Amazon website, India. According to a report, the Samsung F41 is seen on the Geekbench, a benchmarking platform and Google Play Console. Moreover, through these sites, some of the critical specifications of the phone have been released.

The Galaxy F41 is expected to have 6 GB Ram, Exynos 9611 chipset. Moreover, the Galaxy F41 phone is powered by Android 10 Operating system. It also offers a 3.5mm audio jack and a fingerprint scanner at the front.

Some of the Samsung Galaxy F41 features still have to be officially confirmed. However, its user manual book confirmed that the phone would offer dual speakers. Furthermore, one of the three rear cameras will have an ultra-wide-angle lens, which would allow users to take extra sharp and detailed pictures at any time of the day.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Launched- Here are the Key Features