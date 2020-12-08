Samsung has launched the Galaxy F41 in October as the first member of its new Galaxy F series. Now the company is working on the Galaxy F62. The phone has appeared on Geekbench last week. Now, the phone has appeared in new renders revealing that Samsung Galaxy F62 to Launch in Q1 2021.

As far as the specs of the phone are concerned, it will feature a 6.65-inches Super AMOLED display having a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 388ppi pixel density. Moreover, the phone will come with a bezel-less display with a punch-hole. The aspect ratio of the phone is 20:9.

Samsung Galaxy F62 to Launch in Q1 2021

Furthermore, the phone will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The back camera setup will include a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth camera. To take beautiful selfies, the phone will come with a single 32MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the phone will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 octa-core processor. It will have 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Fortunately, you can also expand the storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. One more main feature of the phone is its massive 6000mAh battery with fast charging support. On the software front, the device runs Android Q based on Samsung One UI.

These are all rumours. Samsung has not revealed any information regarding the specs of the phone yet. But we are quite hopeful to get more details in the near future. Till then. stay tuned for more updates.

