Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Specs Leaked Hinting At Imminent Launch

Tech giant, Samsung is reportedly working on the highly anticipated Galaxy Fit 3. It is the next-generation health-and-fitness tracker that is tipped to bring major design changes as compared to its predecessor. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 has been in the rumor mill since the beginning of this year. Most of the hardware details of the wearable gadget have already been leaked online. Recently, the company published the official Galaxy Fit 3 product page by mistake and then took it down moments later. Anyhow, the marketing material of the wearable has revealed almost everything about the product. Let’s dig into it.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Marketing Material Surfaces Online

According to the leaked material, the upcoming Galaxy Fit 3 will boast a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 256 x 402 pixels and 302 PPI. In addition, it will come with 100+ watch faces support. The fitness tracker is tipped to weigh 36.8 grams and measure 42.9 x 28.8 x 9.9. The upcoming Galaxy Fit 3 will be 46 percent wider, 10 percent slimmer offering a bigger AMOLED display panel compared to the Galaxy Fit 2.

Reports claim that Galaxy Fit 3 will come with 16MB RAM, 256MB storage, and a 208mAh battery. It will boast an aluminum body and IP68 rating with 5 ATM water resistance. The wearable is anticipated to keep tabs on heart rate and blood oxygen 24/7. The amazing part is that users will be able to use the Fit 3 as a camera and music remote control. The gadget will sport two additional sensors: a barometer and a light sensor. Galaxy Fit 3 color options will include Grey, Silver, and Pink Gold.