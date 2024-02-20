Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Specs Leaked Hinting At Imminent Launch
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Marketing Material Surfaces Online
According to the leaked material, the upcoming Galaxy Fit 3 will boast a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 256 x 402 pixels and 302 PPI. In addition, it will come with 100+ watch faces support. The fitness tracker is tipped to weigh 36.8 grams and measure 42.9 x 28.8 x 9.9. The upcoming Galaxy Fit 3 will be 46 percent wider, 10 percent slimmer offering a bigger AMOLED display panel compared to the Galaxy Fit 2.
Reports claim that Galaxy Fit 3 will come with 16MB RAM, 256MB storage, and a 208mAh battery. It will boast an aluminum body and IP68 rating with 5 ATM water resistance. The wearable is anticipated to keep tabs on heart rate and blood oxygen 24/7. The amazing part is that users will be able to use the Fit 3 as a camera and music remote control. The gadget will sport two additional sensors: a barometer and a light sensor. Galaxy Fit 3 color options will include Grey, Silver, and Pink Gold.
