The recent report has revealed that Samsung might bring a comparably cheaper 256GB variant for the next generation of the Galaxy Fold. It is to be expected that the phone will be called Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. The 256GB variant is the second generation of the Samsung Galaxy Fold but will be available at lower price.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to Come with a 256GB Storage

Samsung is one of the first smartphone manufacturers who took the initiative to introduce the foldable phone. The South Korean mobile manufacturer is the only company that have commercially make the availability of multiple foldable phones including Samsung Galaxy Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Other than that, Samsung has also announced to bring a 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip this year.

It has also been reported that the second generation Samsung Galaxy Fold will come with model number SM-F916. The phone will spot a larger outer display which will be larger than the 4.6-inch screen on the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Furthermore, it is to expected that the foldable screen on the inside might also be a larger 7.7-inch panel, bigger than the 7.3-inch display on the first generation Galaxy Fold.

The report added:

he report also said that the foldable screen on the rumored Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might be an Infinity-O display, Samsung speak for hole-punch display. Samsung might launch the second generation Samsung Galaxy Fold in Q3 2020, or along with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series.

The report says that the Samsung is also planning to bring a 5G variant of its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone and the variant will be made available only in limited markets.

