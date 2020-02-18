Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be the First Device with Under Display Camera

Galaxy Fold was not a success if we look up to the broader aspects. However, the Korean tech giant had promised that the second galaxy Fold would be better than this one. After waiting for months, finally, Samsung has announced its second foldable phone named Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy fold 2 is codenamed as Champ, and the device will come with the under display camera. This is how technology reforms. Initially, we got under the screen fingerprint scanner, and now the camera beneath the screen is quite surprising.

It might not be the first foldable device of the company, but it is for sure the first device having under-display camera technology. We also have some details about the size and launch date of the device which is to be expected in late July.

The device will feature two camera holes referring to Infinity-O Display terminology for hole-punch displays. By incorporating an under-display camera, the smartphone manufacturer will be completely able to eliminate notch and hole punch this way; the screen will look even bigger. The Chinese mobile phone manufacturers, Oppo and Xiaomi, are also working on the same terminology.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Will Come With Under Display Camera Tech

The official name for Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is still unknown, however, according to rumours, Samsung will keep “Z” moniker for its foldable phone line up. Though we have some rumours regarding the launch date of the device as revealed above, the company has not announced an official launch date, price and availability of the foldable phone.

Though we have no idea of the device, being foldable device and including the latest technology, the device will be quite costly.

