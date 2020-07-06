Samsung is planning to introduce a new foldable phone called Galaxy Fold 2. The phone has also appeared in a number of rumours and reports. Now, the phone has appeared on the Chinese regulatory 3C. The 3C certification has revealed that the phone will come with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Bags 3C Certification

Galaxy Fold 3 has appeared with the model number SM-F9160. The listing also confirms 5G connectivity. Unfortunately, this is all that the listing has revealed about the phone. However, if we talk about the charging capability, the 25W fast charging is an improvement over the first Galaxy Fold. The previous model had only 15W wired and wireless charging.

Obviously, it could seem a little less capability as compared to the other models. Last year’s Galaxy S10 5G has also launched with 25W fast-charging.

AS far as its other specs are concerned, the phone will come with improved cameras. Also, it will have a Snapdragon 865 chipset. The rumours claim that the phone will have a notification strip screen, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip. Furthermore, the phone is expected to launch on August 5. Also, it will go on sale in September.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the Galaxy Fold 2. But we hope to get more details about the phone in the coming weeks. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.