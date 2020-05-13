Samsung has revealed the foldable smartphones earlier. The Galaxy Fold series has got much fame because of the high-end specs. However, the price of the phones was also very high. Earlier, it was said that Samsung will reduce the starting price of the Galaxy Fold 2. However, Samsung will reduce the price of Fold 2 by $100 compared to the first Fold. Just to make the phone available to all users, Samsung has decided to bring a more affordable phone “Galaxy Fold Lite”.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite to Cost Less as Compared to its Predecessor

According to the latest reports, the upcoming Fold Lite will cost $1,100. To keep the price low, the phone will come with 4G connectivity. It is the same price as of the Galaxy S20+ 4G. So, we can expect that the coming phone will have some same specs as of S20.

We can say that the Fold Lite will come with the Snapdragon 865 chipset. It may have 256GB storage. The reports also claim that the Galaxy Fold Lite will not have Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) on its internal screen. Moreover, the external screen will probably be smaller than the Galaxy Fold.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the coming phone. We will get more information about the phone in the coming weeks. So stay tuned for more updates.