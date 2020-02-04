Get Ready for the Launch of Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Speaker

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Speaker , as the name suggests, it is the baby version of Google home, which was launched in August 2018. The mini version of Galaxy Home is all set, and it should be launched on the Galaxy Unpacked event that is going to be held on February 11. This smart speaker will come with Bixby voice assistant and AKG tuned speakers.

Last year, Samsung had also released the beta program for Google Home Mini. It seems that Samsung has realized that with the flagship devices like Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, Google Home Mini will not get any importance. So it will be launched on February 12, one day after the giant event.

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Speaker

This smart baby speaker will have a price tag of KRW 99,000, i.e. roughly around 13000 PKR. Samsung Galaxy Mini will have a flat base; however, the build will almost be the same as the Galaxy Home with a slight change in size.

A glimpse of this smart speaker was also revealed as Samsung Developers conference so we can expect the device to be beautiful. The device is planned to work with Bixby, but it has manual controls as well at the top panel.

The device will provide us with smart audio technology; however, the new thing in it is the infrared sensor that will give universal control functionality. The launch of Galaxy home mini will create a strong competition among its rivals Amazon Echo Dot and Google Home Mini. However, time will tell which device will win the game.

