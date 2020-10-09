Samsung Galaxy M Prime will be here Soon

Samsung is going to add a new member of its M series, called the Galaxy M Prime, according to some of the officials. Samsung revealed a number of pictures from which we can receive some details on the Galaxy M Prime specifications. Let’s see what those are.

Samsung Galaxy M Prime Specs & Features

The dual-SIM Samsung M Prime will be powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset. This phone will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a fast face unlock mechanism. The M Prime will feature a display having the water-drop notch design. As of now, we have no information regarding the display size or the displayed type of this upcoming phone.

Coming to the camera specifications, the Galaxy M Prime will sport a quad-rear camera module which includes a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide angle sensor with 123-degree of ‘field of view’, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor supported by an LED flash. This rear camera setup comes with a 64MP Ultra-High Resolution ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor. The battery of this phone supports 15W of Type-C charging.

The chipset of this phone is paired with 6GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The storage is further expandable via an external microSD card through a dedicated card slot. This phone will have all the sensors, such as accelerometer, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, virtual light sensing, everything is there. That’s all we know till now about it. We hope in the upcoming days, we’ll come to know more about the Galaxy M Prime smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M Prime Specs

Display: Water-drop notch

Processor: Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core (4 x 2.3GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Memory: 6GB RAM LPDDR4x

Storage: 64GB/128GB + up to 512GB dedicated microSD card slot

Battery: 6000 mAh, USB Type-C, 15W Fast Charging

Main Cameras: 5MP Depth sensor, f/2.2 aperture + 5MP Macro sensor, f/2.4 aperture + 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1, f/1.8 aperture, 0.8µm Pixel Size + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle, f/2.2 aperture, LED Flash

Selfie Camera: 32MP, 4K video recording, AR Doodle, AR EMoji, Front slo-mo

Connectivity: Dual SIM with Dual VoLTE

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Virtual Light Sensing

Security: Rear Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock.

