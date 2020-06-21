We are already hoping an event on August 5 to launch the Note20 series, Galaxy Fold 2, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and some TWS Buds. There are rumours claiming that the company will also launch the Galaxy Watch 3 in that event too. However, there is a smartphone that is going to launch soon. It is Samsung Galaxy M01s. The phone has also appeared on a certification site as well.

Samsung Galaxy M01s is Going to Launch Soon

The phone has appeared on BIS documentation with the SM-M017F/DS model number. But unfortunately, the listing does not reveal much. Samsung has unveiled the M01 earlier this month. Now another variant of the phone is quite perplexing. However, it is said that it will be a low-priced smartphone.

On the other hand, the phone has also appeared in either certification sites as well. The information we get from these listings is that it will be a dual-sim phone. It will run Android 9 out of the box. Also, it will have wireless capabilities as Wi-Fi b/g/n only on the 2.4 GHz spectrum.

Furthermore, the phone will have 3GB of RAM and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the device. If the company is really working to bring a low-priced smartphone, we will see some downgraded specs in the coming model. Let’s wait and see what the company will offer in the coming model. So, stay tuned for more updates.